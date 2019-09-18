Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) Holding by $752,695 as Shares Rose; Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Holding

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 160,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.52 million, down from 191,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 47,659 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 52,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragranc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.23. About 1.09M shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 4,385 shares to 31,688 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 328,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 55,538 shares to 929,800 shares, valued at $105.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).