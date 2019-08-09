Williams Jones & Associates Has Cut By $869,078 Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, June 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by HSBC. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 3750 target in Monday, June 3 report. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3650.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 42,265 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 61,158 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 170,942 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

More important recent Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.11% or GBX 33 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2931. About 362,309 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.67 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) stake by 11,272 shares to 19,460 valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) stake by 20,993 shares and now owns 221,779 shares. Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.