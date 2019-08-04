Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake by $631,960; Franklin Resources Has Increased Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 22,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.89 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 12.02 million shares traded or 66.68% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 50,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 140,854 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 89,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 711,629 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $449.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares to 100,525 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 113,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

