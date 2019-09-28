Williams Cos (WMB) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Increased Holding; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $5.69 Million as Shares Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 950.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 96,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 106,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 10,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,347 shares to 193,604 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 18,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,278 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 45,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 232,116 shares. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Miller Howard Investments Incorporated invested in 0.94% or 1.14M shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 112,271 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company reported 822 shares stake. Rare Infra holds 4.49M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Company holds 9,046 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 17,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 446,128 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru has 26,743 shares. Cwm Lc holds 6,465 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 13,410 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 14.06 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 15,800 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $104.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.