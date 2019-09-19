Williams Cos (WMB) Holding Held by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc; Wright Investors Service Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $373,728; Stock Price Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $223.9. About 1.90 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 14.79 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414.72 million, up from 13.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $111.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 25,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Another recent and important The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019.

