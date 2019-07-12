Williams Cos (WMB) Holding Has Lifted by Hilton Capital Management Llc; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Spectrum Management Group Upped Its Holding by $1.47 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 591,040 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1682.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 345,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams Companies Targets Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 250 shares. Amer National Co Tx invested in 29,000 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1.55% or 741,800 shares in its portfolio. Senator Inv Gp Ltd Partnership owns 5.00M shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. 1,380 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.35 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,522 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Lc stated it has 29,714 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Argent Trust accumulated 0.15% or 50,282 shares. Capital International Sarl owns 51,820 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New Jersey-based Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 16.63M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 63,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 114,039 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited reported 588,838 shares. 4,779 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Com has 1.87% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 182,360 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New York-based Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.63% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lee Danner & Bass holds 5,940 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% stake. Srb Corp reported 6,528 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 92,819 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 254,112 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 50,940 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).