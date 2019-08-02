Williams Cos (WMB) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding Has Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 298,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 439,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 737,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 14.55M shares traded or 102.18% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 517,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.21M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.28 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 1.39M shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Miles Cap reported 31,753 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc reported 2.46% stake. Canyon Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 3.44% or 4.97 million shares. M&T National Bank owns 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 100,005 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Management Corp Va has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Davenport Limited has 15,473 shares. Intact Management invested in 0.13% or 128,400 shares. Reaves W H And Inc owns 1.76 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. 38,595 were accumulated by Verity And Verity. Everett Harris And Communication Ca reported 20,281 shares stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.15% or 9,600 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 7,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

