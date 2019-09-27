Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.64 Million; Old Republic International Has Cut Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holding as Stock Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 129,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 6.60M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.92M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 7.06M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $189.54. About 130,364 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 474,250 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 277,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Tru has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Payden Rygel holds 1.43% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 744,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 23,000 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Limited Liability. Lvw Advsr Ltd accumulated 13,175 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Huntington Bank has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Plante Moran Llc holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cna Finance Corp stated it has 17,070 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 279,847 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.01 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 37,774 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1,810 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 2,339 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.08% or 29,402 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier & holds 0.07% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 1.40M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 1,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,818 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Ohio-based Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 11,162 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 3,877 shares. 3,639 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,410 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,831 shares. Old Republic Intl owns 95,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 2,738 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 5,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 161 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 28.21 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80,000 shares to 300,500 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.