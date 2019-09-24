Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined While Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose While Td Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 152,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.70M, down from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 82,230 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $11.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1158.58. About 9,552 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 400,000 shares to 9.72 million shares, valued at $245.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 804,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Com reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 389,469 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 90,000 shares. 15,365 are held by Rothschild Inv Il. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 76,786 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Co accumulated 357,827 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 24,587 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss National Bank accumulated 3.95 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability reported 42,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,143 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ww Asset Mgmt owns 78,242 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares to 21,595 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,982 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

