Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $37.08 Million; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $1.72 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08M, down from 8.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18 million shares to 8.66 million shares, valued at $69.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,810 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Intact Investment Management Inc invested in 128,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 796 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barclays Pcl owns 3.11 million shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 184,175 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 150,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cullen Frost Bankers has 13,206 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.11% or 34,140 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hudock Cap Grp holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 533 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 459,893 shares stake.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 31.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Financial Bank In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 10,346 were reported by Prudential Public Limited. Citigroup Inc owns 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 290 were reported by Corp. L S Advsrs Inc holds 0.16% or 75,238 shares. 144,965 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Bard Associates Incorporated reported 24,850 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Whitnell & holds 258,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 60,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 1.04 million shares. Allen Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 445,924 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Inc reported 79,714 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50M shares to 32.49M shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,444 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).