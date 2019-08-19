Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Trust Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Sandler Capital Management Stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) Has Boosted by $776,000 as Valuation Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 597,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.11M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 01/05/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: CONFIDENT OF GETTING RETURN TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Barclays Africa fires KPMG over […]; 17/05/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC PMO.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 145P FROM 110P; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 10/04/2018 – CUMISKEY, OTHERS SOLD FALSE CONTRACTS TO BARCLAYS, KBC: SFO; 22/05/2018 – Rugby-Scotland captain Barclay out for up to six months with Achilles injury; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns (P)Ba2(hyb) to Barclays Africa Group Limited’s Basel lll-compliant subordinated Tier 2 notes; 29/03/2018 – Barclays Resolves Fraud Claims in Sale of Mortgage-Backed Securities

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 6.00 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,280 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator LP invested in 3.24% or 5.00M shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3.11 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Washington Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackenzie stated it has 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 311,835 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj reported 15,000 shares. 10,900 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Acg Wealth owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14,214 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Personal Financial Serv has 1,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 133.00M shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 31,318 shares.

