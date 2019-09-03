Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Glenview Capital Management Lowered Stake by $37.08 Million; Sunbelt Securities Increased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Price Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 513,303 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 1.51M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.49M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 844,507 shares to 10.76 million shares, valued at $520.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 10.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,196 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).