Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $10.36 Million; Realpage (RP) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 369,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.60M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.94M, down from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 3.17M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 47,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 750,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.19M, down from 798,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 65,912 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.64 million for 24.85 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 26,262 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Trust Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 431,700 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 234,500 shares. Moreover, Mount Vernon Associates Md has 0.63% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 27,512 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc owns 168,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 20.23 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp owns 651,300 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by Prudential Financial. L S Advsrs Inc reported 43,352 shares. Mai Mngmt invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Japan-based Daiwa Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.93% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). British Columbia Mngmt holds 345,810 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 254,462 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $50.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 26.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 52.15 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

