Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $17.32 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Bruni J V & Company Lifted Its Position by $944,288

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 20.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56 million, down from 20.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 14.85M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated invested in 40,631 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.63M were accumulated by Guardian Tru Company. 385 are held by Bollard Gru Lc. Advisor Ltd Liability reported 28,307 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 167,414 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc owns 29,335 shares. 35,205 were accumulated by Veritable L P. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 0.03% or 198,683 shares. Axa holds 0% or 34,370 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,880 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 1,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 153,767 shares. Phillips Ltd Liability reported 11,198 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

