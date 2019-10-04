Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake Maintained by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc; Eventide Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) by $993,600 as Market Value Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 43,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.78M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 474,317 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 70,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 278,700 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,000 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold PEGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 77.41 million shares or 0.17% more from 77.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers owns 200 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 72,061 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 42,525 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 164,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 124,401 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 9.34 million shares or 1.73% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Miller Howard Investments Ny stated it has 44,447 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 90,500 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rare Infra has 4.49 million shares. Westwood owns 1.37M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Corp owns 280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 44,108 shares. Global accumulated 2.65M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 19,141 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 8,043 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Corp accumulated 574,532 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.19% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 46,692 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Schulhoff And Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,428 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors accumulated 297,471 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 90,000 were accumulated by Opus Investment Mngmt.