Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake Lifted by Carlson Capital L P; Cna Financial Upped Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.53 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 651,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26 million, up from 556,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 2.42M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 35,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 175,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, up from 139,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 9.17M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,017 shares to 109,878 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 288,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,971 shares, and cut its stake in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Com has 471,596 shares. Counselors invested 0.68% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gp Ag has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Ohio-based Sequoia Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1.19M shares. Valueworks Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 48,516 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackay Shields Lc owns 257,394 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Syntal Prtn Llc reported 28,377 shares. Agf Investments America stated it has 91,775 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Group stated it has 418,430 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Apollo Mgmt LP has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 299,280 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 3.13M shares.

More recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 105,974 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc reported 1.61M shares stake. Dana Inv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,029 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,406 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 2.88M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davenport And Com Lc holds 0.15% or 294,992 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 11,941 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.76% stake. New England Rech And Mngmt accumulated 48,884 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co reported 27,397 shares. Macroview Investment Management Lc has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,050 shares. 105,854 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 29,420 shares. American Interest Gru accumulated 1.82% or 10.43 million shares.