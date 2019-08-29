Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake Held by Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund; Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) as Share Price Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 120,809 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 72,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 231,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 159,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers reported 78,158 shares. 8,368 are held by Stifel Fincl. Allstate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 29,568 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Legal & General Group Pcl owns 168,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment owns 12,586 shares. Amg Funds Llc holds 18,683 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Wilen Invest Mngmt Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 53,988 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,660 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & owns 53 shares. Invest Counsel stated it has 14,660 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 208,932 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 10,715 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 8.40 million are owned by Jennison Associates. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,321 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.76 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Department has 796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle holds 32,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.04% or 74,129 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Company owns 73 shares. Hamlin Limited Liability Company has invested 1.97% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.