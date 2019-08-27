Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined While Valueworks Trimmed Stake by $449,540; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 17,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 229,696 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 247,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 854,418 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 2.59M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 597,207 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,000 shares. Tci Wealth holds 2,162 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,380 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 40,000 shares. 122,227 are owned by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,980 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.1% or 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 2.01 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.96M shares. Somerset Grp Lc owns 0.37% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,388 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,873 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 11.30 million shares or 15.64% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $3,554 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, May 20. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Ltd Com reported 92,400 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.16% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 77,456 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 22,473 shares. Architects has 500 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 219,745 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.86M shares. 1.21 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 68,704 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Trust Na owns 20,248 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 643 shares stake. State Street Corp reported 110,389 shares. Paw Cap holds 0.68% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.