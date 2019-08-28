Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Stake by $374,192; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $385,000

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 11,415 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 10,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.02. About 524,575 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 6.47M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arrow Fincl Corp holds 6,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership holds 346,952 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 4.28M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 122,227 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners holds 28,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 46,692 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 40,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Invesco Ltd holds 5.69 million shares. Miles Capital accumulated 31,753 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Company Brokerage has 0.79% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 96,446 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 2,549 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 66,512 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,715 are owned by Asset Management Inc. 4,526 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. 94,456 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 17,818 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 50 are held by Covington Capital Management. Synovus Fin invested in 199 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 12,634 shares. Riverpark Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.85% or 26,129 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 271,730 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

