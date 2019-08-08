Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $10.57 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Position Maintained by Beck Capital Management Llc

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69M, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 11.02M shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 304.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Serv Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 17.84 million shares. Diversified Trust Commerce owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 39,053 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 12,061 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 45,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 40,000 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 2.74% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 39,680 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cna Financial Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bluemountain Capital Management accumulated 0.05% or 170,316 shares. Starr Intl Inc holds 3.33% or 290,833 shares in its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $81.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.