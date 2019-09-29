Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Valueworks Trimmed Its Position by $430,472; Qep Res (QEP) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Decreased Stake by $810,474

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.50M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 103,536 shares to 589,536 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. had bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600. On Friday, August 30 the insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 50,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.64M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 538,683 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc invested in 12,758 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 541,614 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Aristotle Capital Boston Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Shelton Capital Management has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 36,487 shares. Walthausen owns 820,190 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications invested in 0.01% or 17,484 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.07% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Portolan Mgmt Lc stated it has 420,822 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Optimum Advisors holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31M and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 76,310 shares to 625,380 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 15,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 3.67% or 152,100 shares. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 18,723 shares. Millennium Lc reported 4.34M shares stake. Centre Asset Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 16,200 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Management owns 18,218 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Patten & Patten Tn holds 7,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited reported 11.21 million shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 1.80 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 467,051 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0.06% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 375,384 shares.