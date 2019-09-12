Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Valueworks Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Lifted Its Position

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 3.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 207,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54 million, up from 197,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $69.89. About 8.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31M and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,302 shares to 149,103 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,223 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 81,490 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regent Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Shelton Mgmt holds 10,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 23,146 were reported by Kings Point Capital Management. Linscomb & Williams reported 147,043 shares. Novare Cap Limited Liability Company owns 37,450 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 1.93M shares. Colony Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.06 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 67,376 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 609,569 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 199,920 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $304.41M for 24.25 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset reported 43,141 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vanguard Gru holds 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 183.61 million shares. 10,070 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,195 shares. 218,746 are held by Estabrook Cap Management. Cls Ltd stated it has 1,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Limited Company invested in 15,210 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.23M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,606 shares. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has 1.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenleaf holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 158,975 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 34,320 shares to 33,860 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,328 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays.