Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $26.74 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $483,120 as Share Price Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 1.85 million shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 251,123 are owned by Bokf Na. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 34,372 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 20.47M shares. Everence Cap Inc reported 25,781 shares. Canyon Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2.62% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 9.06% or 13.11 million shares. 956 are held by Ent Fincl. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 169,138 shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 57.90 million shares. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 237,243 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 11,304 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 11,923 shares in its portfolio. 10,127 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. Alexandria Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.45% or 112,700 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,480 shares to 8,038 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 15,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,065 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).