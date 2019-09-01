Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Upped Position by $21.49 Million; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $345,600

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 384,873 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Commerce has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rmb Cap Lc holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 49,200 shares. Payden Rygel holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 741,800 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0% or 13,013 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company stated it has 17,522 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Management has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1,200 shares. 21,491 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Fmr Llc accumulated 20.91 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Texas-based Westwood Hldg has invested 0.59% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.16% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18.04 million shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd stated it has 8,950 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,406 shares. Adirondack holds 0.05% or 2,331 shares. Fort LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,832 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Epoch Invest Prtn has 310,629 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 46,334 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank holds 250 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 0% stake. Btc Capital Incorporated invested 0.15% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 587,928 shares. 129,193 are owned by Stifel Fin Corporation. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 1% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 7,456 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Franklin Res reported 9,775 shares. Duncker Streett & Company has 200 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

