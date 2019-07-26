Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $21.49 Million as Stock Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, American Money Management Boosted Stake by $2.34 Million

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.64. About 6.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 19.18 million shares traded or 192.22% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET

