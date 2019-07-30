Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cut Its Holding by $374,192 as Market Value Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.40% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $3.555. About 2.55M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 3.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 910,938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 565,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 366,957 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 97,140 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 659,100 are owned by Kestrel Invest Mngmt. Villere St Denis J Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69 million shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tudor Et Al has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 115,906 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability owns 15,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California-based Assets Management has invested 0.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.16 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

