Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $204.40 Million as Share Price Declined; Corelogic (CLGX) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $471,336

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 10,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426,000, down from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 443,276 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $114.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 0.21% or 29,497 shares. 3.56M are owned by Amp Invsts. Cap Guardian, California-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. First Personal Fincl Service owns 2,194 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 257,394 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 772,576 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.06% or 30,691 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 40,521 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt owns 29,568 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 200,400 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation owns 36.11M shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 163,949 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Brasil Foods S.Asa (NYSE:BRFS) by 123,628 shares to 210,928 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $58.50M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 900,137 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 13,011 shares. 43,879 were accumulated by Invesco. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 3,709 shares stake. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 132,345 shares. 18,881 were reported by Jane Street Group Lc. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company owns 183,285 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 104,949 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 659,300 shares stake. Bb&T Lc reported 13,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

