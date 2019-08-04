Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $105.00 Million as Shares Declined; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holds Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.78% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,118 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.91 million, up from 4,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Sarl invested in 0.19% or 51,820 shares. Kings Point Cap holds 0.13% or 23,325 shares in its portfolio. 66,651 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,147 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23.58M shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.46% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 30.15M shares. Sfmg Ltd invested in 12,805 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.21 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 20.91M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 136,950 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 29,402 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 49 shares to 400 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,283 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.