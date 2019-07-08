Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Stake by $2.40 Million as Share Price Rose; American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 85,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.13M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.84. About 527,356 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,584 shares to 262,229 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.76 million for 30.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

