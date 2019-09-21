Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Its Position by $62.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Tanaka Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amyris (AMRS)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 32.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921.41 million, down from 35.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 10.31 million shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 899,817 shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient; 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 52c; 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT

More notable recent Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amyris Appoints Two New Board Members with Significant Experience in Building High Growth Product and Consumer Companies – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amyris Retires May 2019 Convertible Note Debt Nasdaq:AMRS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Amyris Wisely Return Its Focus to Consumer Brands? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amyris (AMRS) Presents At Jefferies Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Capital Llc owns 15,320 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 48,516 were reported by Valueworks Ltd Com. Moreover, Winch Advisory Serv has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc owns 8,043 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jennison Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Washington Tru Communication has 25,352 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.34% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Metropolitan Life holds 182,527 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Optimum Inv Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 32,494 shares in its portfolio. 100,300 are held by Canal. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 6,465 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.