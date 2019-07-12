Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Position; Bb&T Securities Maintains Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC)

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 19,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38 million, up from 179,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 1.47M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $360.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $279.48 million for 31.21 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 50,795 shares to 37,625 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 37,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

