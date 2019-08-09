Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $37.08 Million; Vertex One Asset Management Has Upped Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $2.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08M, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12M shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 36.52 million shares traded or 174.53% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fund Sa owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,421 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 386,069 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Campbell And Co Investment Adviser reported 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Winch Advisory Lc holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,995 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Menta Llc reported 87,702 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Inc holds 13,932 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc invested in 945,735 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 38,800 were reported by Summit Securities Gru Lc. 1,750 are held by Clean Yield Grp Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,064 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $360.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 398,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $744,971 activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.