Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Upped Position; Motco Increased Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $329,544

Motco increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 27,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 431,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 10.02 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.91M, up from 9.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont holds 50,920 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Captrust Financial stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.39% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 10,608 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 87,253 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). M&T Bancshares Corp holds 359,309 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 2,938 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Svcs reported 737 shares stake. Kings Point Cap has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Private Capital stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Albion Financial Grp Ut stated it has 19,080 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $58.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX) by 87,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,346 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 508,910 shares to 929,495 shares, valued at $81.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 11,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,642 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.