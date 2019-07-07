Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $37.32 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Position by $1.14 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,269 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01 million, up from 220,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 13,499 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has 10,164 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,010 shares. Liberty Management reported 2,699 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,551 shares. Towercrest Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,309 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.08% or 8,262 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated accumulated 3.14% or 41,459 shares. Da Davidson And Co accumulated 265,776 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 1,108 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 1,430 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY) by 25,450 shares to 152,950 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 206,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 19,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi owns 146,097 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0.21% or 4.28 million shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 133,653 shares. Ltd Ca invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Key Gp Holding (Cayman) has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Washington Trust Com reported 25,352 shares. Robertson Opportunity Lc owns 357,827 shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc stated it has 2.90M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Permit Cap Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Williams Jones Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 43,311 shares to 96,622 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 612,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).