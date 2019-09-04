Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Allstate Raised Its Stake by $650,972; Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position Held by Masters Capital Management Llc

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 23,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 168,664 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 145,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 610,375 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 7.03 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 7,931 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 534,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.43 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 56,270 shares. Stephens Ar has 49,038 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,127 shares. 65,725 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Synovus Corporation reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.14 million shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,743 shares to 70,597 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 124,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,430 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated holds 2.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 488,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.72 million shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 3.11 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 0.1% or 33,626 shares. Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 597,207 shares. Lpl Finance Lc reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 22,450 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 18,311 shares. 56,164 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 68,057 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc accumulated 15,823 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).