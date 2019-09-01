Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Cut by $17.45 Million Its Position; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Position by $340,935

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 802,300 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 388,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 101,161 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mirae Asset Global reported 2.44 million shares. Key Grp Holdings (Cayman) Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,250 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 1.79% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.39M shares. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 191,977 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 28,020 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 29,063 shares in its portfolio. Senator Inv Grp Limited Partnership owns 5.00 million shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 237,346 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,175 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 3,786 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 572,542 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Lc holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,575 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 6,563 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 45,370 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullinan Assocs has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,775 shares. Markel reported 920,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 5,337 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 6,565 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 32,465 shares. Private Tru Communication Na holds 28,128 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,671 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 102,613 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or reported 0.28% stake.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 133,447 shares to 234,715 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.