Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined While Gradient Investments Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million Its Stake; As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Valuation Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $317,600

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 54,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 311,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 366,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 27,560 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Strong Fundamentals Powering A NASH Innovator – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Genfit, Cymbay Hope to Crack Large Liver Disease Market – GuruFocus.com” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) CEO Allen Baharaff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,869 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 274,566 shares to 590,824 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 73,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.