Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Increased Position; Pricesmart (PSMT) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 590,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.33M, up from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.71 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 46,314 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART 2Q REV. $839.6M; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018, COMPARABLE NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES FOR 40 WAREHOUSE CLUBS INCREASED 3.5%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 29.84 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.12 million activity. Shares for $36,059 were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G on Friday, February 1. Shares for $607,752 were sold by Price Philanthropies Foundation.

