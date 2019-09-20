Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined While Valueworks Has Trimmed Stake by $430,472; Tnb Financial Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 5.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,560 shares to 51,720 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.64 million for 24.63 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 3,343 shares to 141,466 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 2,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

