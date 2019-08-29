Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Raised by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; Permanens Capital LP Upped Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $546,000 as Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 113,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 477,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 364,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 5.52M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 9.99 million shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 116,249 shares to 120,287 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 42,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,487 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 162,525 are held by Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 133,812 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 407,158 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bollard Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 385 shares. Da Davidson reported 74,129 shares. 6,325 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Ny. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 19,983 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10.77M shares. 101,161 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 8,980 shares. Laffer reported 75,477 shares.

