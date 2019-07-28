Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Held by Linscomb & Williams Inc; Capital Counsel Lowered Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding by $1.46 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership reported 60,656 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 325,191 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 9,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,590 were reported by Victory Capital. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 6,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maple Capital Management Incorporated owns 2,535 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 63,617 shares or 4.44% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Co reported 4,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 26,116 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 75,601 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company invested in 87,147 shares. 374 are owned by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares to 63,045 shares, valued at $73.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.