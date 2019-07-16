Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Has Upped by Trust Asset Management Llc; Intel Com (INTC) Holder Horizon Investments Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 19,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,827 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 36,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 13.66 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 7.23 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,772 shares to 22,374 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Advanced Micro Devices Stock Could Be Set to Finally Bust Through – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semis boosted by Micron earnings, Huawei workaround – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Avoid Intel Stock â€¦ For Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

