Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Has Lifted by Trust Asset Management Llc; Lone Pine Capital Raised Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

