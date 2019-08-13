Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Cut by $17.45 Million Its Position; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Increased by $713,834 Its Holding

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 315,098 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 67,200 shares to 240,400 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. On Monday, May 20 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.