Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined While Trust Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $11.88 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial Corp has 17,070 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 19,853 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 2.44M shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct holds 112,416 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 101,161 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moors And Cabot Inc has 481,394 shares. Kings Point Capital invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.01M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).