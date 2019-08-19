Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined While Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 19,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 281,979 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 301,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 10,484 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08M, down from 8.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 631,344 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13 million shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $703.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

