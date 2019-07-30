Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $21.49 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Holding

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.86. About 315,430 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 3.30 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 191,977 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,984 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.16% stake. Leavell Investment has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 579,561 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv accumulated 8,162 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 16,635 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has 1.15 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.16% or 18.04M shares in its portfolio. Allstate has 168,664 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 1.08% or 156,116 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.21 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.