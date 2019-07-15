Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Upped Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Stake by $461,020 as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is AT&T Stock Still Worth Buying for Its 6% Yield? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Kicks Off Prime Day; Broadcom Breaks It Off With Symantec – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 873 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 5,349 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability has 5.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.89 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 265,829 shares. Davenport Ltd Co has 40,738 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maverick has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 6.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,037 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 1.95% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 142,702 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated has 1,428 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 352 shares. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 7.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 0% or 16 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,984 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 167,414 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 63,900 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.82M shares. Lenox Wealth reported 134 shares. Amp Limited accumulated 0.58% or 3.59 million shares. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 10,715 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Verity And Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0% or 1,359 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers holds 1,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 121,569 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Samson Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8.02% or 232,488 shares in its portfolio.