Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; As Liveperson (LPSN) Share Value Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.41 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 353,010 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 7.38 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,650 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Strs Ohio holds 34,800 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 90,229 shares. Essex Management Company Lc owns 50,996 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Utd Automobile Association owns 144,965 shares. Moreover, Hbk LP has 0.03% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 71,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 7,100 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.18% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 71,800 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs holds 18,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0% or 38,514 shares. Kbc Nv owns 26,552 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 29,009 shares.

