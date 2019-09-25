Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 32,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 310,287 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 277,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 830,907 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 1.12M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 7,178 shares to 120,924 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (ACWX) by 13,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,805 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 49,776 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 104,566 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc owns 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,309 shares. First Trust Company holds 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,884 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 249 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.21M shares. 209,008 are owned by Creative Planning. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp owns 164,386 shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. 6,790 were reported by Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,719 shares. Miles owns 37,145 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 9,544 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,759 shares. Ww reported 19.20 million shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $364.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Management reported 40,521 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Wilkins Counsel has 1.58% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Mgmt Va reported 7,518 shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.28% or 651,300 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 62,408 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 5.29M were reported by Charles Schwab. Next Financial reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 2.39 million shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 205,358 shares. Ftb has 2,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 1.23 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 75,344 shares. American Intl Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 418,430 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.